Maryland State Police Arrest Two in Drug Trafficking Operation in Cecil County, Seize Multiple Firearms and Illegal Drugs

April 29, 2025

(CECIL COUNTY, MD) – The Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group-North arrested two men, and seized multiple firearms, including one reported as stolen, and illegal drugs as part of a months-long, combined law enforcement investigation into a drug trafficking operation in Cecil County, Maryland and southern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

The accused are identified as Alishawaine Monk, 34, of Port Deposit, Maryland, and Ronald Dugger, 45, of North East, Maryland. Monk is charged with possession of a control dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime and other firearm and drug related charges. Monk is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. Dugger is charged with possession of a control dangerous substance with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug trafficking crime and other drug charges. They are currently being held without bail at the Cecil County Detention Center.

During the course of the investigation, in partnership with Pennsylvania State Police, troopers identified Monk and Dugger, and several locations connected to the drug trafficking organization. On April 17, troopers executed search warrants on their residences and related storage units, resulting in the seizure of the following items:

10 firearms, including a Bushmaster AR15 that was reported stolen from Hagerstown

Bags containing 810 grams of cocaine

307 grams of crystal methamphetamines

Drug packaging material, digital scale and vacuum sealer

Multiple magazines, firearm accessories, and ammunition

This law enforcement operation was made possible, in part, by funding from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention and Policy Maryland Criminal Intelligence Program (MCIN). MCIN provides grant funding and strategic support to sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing, to increase safety in Maryland. The Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, Maryland State Police, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, Elkton Police Department, North East Police Department, and the Cecil County Division of Parole and Probation are all active partners in the MCIN initiative.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.



Alishawaine Monk



Ronald Dugger

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov