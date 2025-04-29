PromptCare Introduces New Infusion Suite in Wichita, Kansas

New location offers on-site infusion therapy in comfortable, private space for pediatric and adult patients managing rare and chronic conditions

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PromptCare announces today the grand opening of its PromptCare Infusion Suite of Wichita, located at 8200 E. 34th Circle North, Suite 1003, in Wichita, Kan.The new space provides compassionate nursing and on-site infusion therapies to treat complex neurology, immunology, pulmonary, gastroenterology, rheumatology, hematology/oncology, dermatology, ophthalmology, and other rare and chronic health conditions. The site is staffed with specialty-trained infusion nurses to oversee all aspects of patient care in a welcoming environment with similar safety standards to hospital-based infusion providers.“Our mission begins with compassion. We’re proud to offer a space where personalized attention meets convenient care—combining infusion therapy and skilled nursing in a comfortable, modern suite for people navigating chronic conditions,” says Paul Jardina, Chief Executive Officer at PromptCare. “Our team is here in Wichita to provide safe, accessible, cost-effective support and guidance for each patient’s unique infusion needs. It’s our privilege to walk alongside every patient on their journey to better health.”The modern space features comfortable, private infusion suites for patients requiring intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg) infusion therapies. PromptCare partners with specialty providers to deliver a streamlined onboarding process, prior authorization and insurance management, an extensive payer network, co-pay assistance programs, continuous clinical monitoring for optimal patient outcomes, and 24-7 nursing and pharmacy support.PromptCare’s Infusion Suite of Wichita is an extension of the company’s nationwide footprint. Established in 1985, PromptCare is an industry leader in specialty pharmacy, home infusion, and respiratory services. Combining high-tech equipment and infusion drug therapies with a personalized approach to patient care, PromptCare is a preferred partner of physicians, hospitals, and payers in managing complex medical conditions, including chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, multiple sclerosis, asthma, Crohn’s disease, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, COPD, bleeding disorders, and many other nutritional, autoimmune, and primary immunodeficiency disorders.PromptCare is licensed to dispense specialty pharmacy drugs in all 50 states. The company plans to introduce additional suites in 2025 to meet the growing needs of patients requiring infusion therapy to manage chronic and complex health conditions.The PromptCare team invites the public to attend its grand-opening reception for a facility tour with light refreshments on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. Pharmacists, nurses, and executive team members will be in attendance to provide information and answer questions about infusion services at PromptCare. RSVP to marketing@promptcare.com.Visit promptcare.com or call 866-776-6782 to learn more. Providers can fax referrals to 800-815-6808. Email specialty@promptcare.com with questions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.