Business Reporter: Democratising access to GPUs

How maximising data centre capacity sustainably can resolve the computing bottleneck hindering Ai deployments

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Adam Levine, Chief Commercial Officer at Data4 talks about how enhanced energy efficiency can redress the current imbalance between supply and demand on the GPU market. The rapid rise of generative AI is reshaping the technology landscape, as GenAI models require immense computing power, driving an exponential demand for high-end GPUs such as NVIDIA’s H100 and AMD’s MI300X. Meanwhile, to ensure the continuity of their production, cloud providers and AI startups are fiercely competing to secure their supplies.The GPU market, however, has its own structural tensions. While GPU production remains highly concentrated among a few suppliers, manufacturing relies on a limited number of foundries, making the market vulnerable to geopolitical and industrial disruptions. As a result, the market is disrupted by soaring prices and limited accessibility. To overcome these challenges, there are new models emerging, including shared infrastructure, GPU-as-a-Service offerings and hybrid cloud solutions in order to democratise access to computing resources and assist the more efficient utilisation of existing capacities.The explosion in GPU demand stretches data centre resources to an unprecedented degree. As GPUs consume significantly more energy than traditional CPUs, they require increased rack density, more robust power supplies and more intensive cooling. Operators must at this stage futureproof their design by building AI-ready data centres optimised for high-performance computing (HPC), modularity and flexibility, while also keeping in line with sustainability goals by harnessing renewable energy, recovering waste heat and designing eco-friendly infrastructures.To read more about trends and available solutions on the data centre market, read the article About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About Data4 GroupData4 Group finances, designs, constructs and operates its own data centres. Delivered through its data centre campus model, Data4 provides its customers with secure, scalable and high-performance data hosting solutions. Today the company owns and operates 22 data centres across France, Italy, Spain, Poland and serves international cloud operators, major telecom operators, innovative tech companies and multinational corporations within its campuses.

