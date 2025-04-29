New Life Recovery in Loveland, CO Offers Unique 12-Step Meetings & Expands Services for Faith-Based Treatment Programs

Logo Addiction1 Addiction2 Addiction3

New Life Recovery in Loveland, CO opens faith-based meetings & recovery programs for men and women. 12 S.W.A.T. (12 Steps With A Twist) meets Friday's @ 6:30pm

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Life Recovery, a leading faith-based addiction recovery center, is pleased to announce the launch of their new 12 S.W.A.T. (12 Steps With A Twist) meetings held every Friday evening at 6:30pm. These meetings, located at 201 S Lincoln Ave, are designed to provide a unique approach to the traditional 12-step program, offering individuals struggling with addiction a fresh perspective and support system.

The 12 S.W.A.T. meetings at New Life Recovery are open to anyone seeking help with addiction, regardless of their background or beliefs. The program incorporates elements of spirituality, mindfulness, and self-discovery to help individuals overcome their addictions and maintain long-term sobriety. The meetings are led by experienced counselors and peer support specialists who have personal experience with addiction and recovery.

In addition to the 12 S.W.A.T. meetings, New Life Recovery is also expanding their services to include NO COST, faith-based, long-term residential drug and alcohol treatment programs for men and women. These programs will provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to heal and recover from addiction, while incorporating spiritual practices and teachings into their treatment. The center will also offer sober living homes for those who have completed their treatment program and are transitioning back into society.

"We are excited to offer our unique 12 S.W.A.T. meetings and expand our services to include faith-based treatment programs and sober living homes," said Victor Stewart, founder of New Life Recovery. "Our goal is to provide individuals with the tools and support they need to overcome their addictions and live a fulfilling life in recovery. We believe that our new programs will offer a holistic approach to recovery and help individuals achieve long-term success."

New Life Recovery is dedicated to helping individuals break free from the cycle of addiction and find a new life of hope and purpose. For more information about their services, including the 12 S.W.A.T. meetings and faith-based treatment programs, please visit their website or contact them at (970) 760-8111

If you or someone you know is addicted, the WE HAVE THE ANSWER!

