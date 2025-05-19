New Life Recovery Center Expands into Women's Jail Ministry and Plans for Long-Term Treatment Programs in Loveland

Freedom! Logos

New Life Recovery Center Expands Services with Women's Jail Ministry and Plans for Long-Term Treatment Programs in Loveland

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Life Recovery Center, a faith-based organization dedicated to helping individuals overcome addiction, is excited to announce the launch of their new Women's Jail Ministry at the Larimer County Detention Facility. This new addition to their existing Men's Jail Ministry will provide much-needed support and resources to incarcerated women struggling with substance abuse.

The Women's Jail Ministry will offer a variety of services, including group therapy, individual counseling, and spiritual guidance, to help women break free from the cycle of addiction. The program will also provide resources for job training, housing assistance, and other essential skills to help women successfully reintegrate into society after their release. This initiative is a crucial step towards addressing the unique challenges faced by women in the criminal justice system.

In addition to the Women's Jail Ministry, New Life Recovery Center is also planning to open long-term, faith-based, drug and alcohol treatment programs, and sober living homes in Loveland by 2025. These programs will provide a safe and supportive environment for individuals to continue their recovery journey after completing the jail ministry program. The organization is committed to helping individuals achieve long-term sobriety and lead fulfilling lives.

"We are thrilled to expand our services to include a Women's Jail Ministry and to have plans for long-term treatment programs in Loveland. Our goal is to provide a holistic approach to recovery, addressing not just the physical aspect of addiction but also the emotional, mental, and spiritual aspects. We believe that every individual deserves a chance at a new life, and we are dedicated to helping them achieve it," said Victor Stewart, founder of New Life Recovery Center.

New Life Recovery Center's Women's Jail Ministry is set to begin Wednesday May 21st, 2025, and the organization is actively seeking volunteers and donations to support this vital initiative. For more information on how to get involved or to learn more about their programs, please visit their website at: https://cacloveland.com/recovery

