Roof Worx, LLC Recognized as a 2024 GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award Winner

Roof Worx announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 two-star President’s Club Awards winner.

THORNTON, CO, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roof Worx announced today that it has been recognized as a 2024 two-star President’s Club Awards winner. Each year, GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, selects the most elite roofing contractors certified by GAF to receive its prestigious GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award. This annual recognition celebrates contractors that showcase exemplary efforts in high-quality service and leadership in the roofing industry across the country.

"Our mission is to provide the best possible customer experience in residential, multifamily, HOA, and Commercial Reroofing," says Ted Thomas – owner

“The GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award is given to contractors each year who have distinguished themselves through their commitment to providing high quality of work and exemplary level of service to customers,” says Bobby Fischer, Vice President of Partner Programs at GAF. “Less than two percent of roofing contractors nationwide qualify for this award and it is a testament to the high standards they keep and dedication to their employees, customers, and community.”

GAF Master Elite® President's Club Award winners are selected from an elite group of roofing contractors that must first demonstrate proper licensing (in states that require it), maintain insurance, a proven reputation, and a commitment to ongoing professional training. In addition, qualifying contractors must also have met the criteria to earn the designation of a GAF Master Elite® residential contractor.

About the Company:

Roof Worx, a Colorado-based, family-owned roofing company, is dedicated to achieving the highest customer satisfaction through exceptional workmanship, premium materials, and unwavering honesty. More information can be found at www.myroofworx.com.

About GAF

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

