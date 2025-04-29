Calvary Church Loveland Offers Spirit-Filled Services, Meetings, and Studies for All Ages

Calvary Church Loveland logo CAC Youth CAC Men CAC SIC CAC Kids

Calvary Church Loveland has something for every person: young or mature, addicted or alone, broke or blessed, you will find your place here!

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calvary Church Loveland, a Pentecostal church under the UPCI umbrella, is dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ to the entire world. With a burning desire to see lives transformed by the power of the Holy Spirit, the church offers a variety of services, meetings, and studies for all ages.

At Calvary Church Loveland, the focus is on a well-rounded, Bible-based approach to the Gospel. The church offers powerful children's church services, vibrant youth and young adult meetings, and small group home studies. These opportunities allow individuals of all ages to grow in their faith and understanding of the Word of God.

Expect an atmosphere of Freedom and unconditional love, where all are welcome; come as you are. Combine that with Spirit-filled, contemporary worship, sprinkled with a little tradition, and you will feel the Power of Jesus as we welcome Him into His church!

Under the leadership of Pastors Kevin & Tara Millstid, Calvary Church Loveland is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who attend. The church's mission is to see lives changed and communities impacted by the love and power of Jesus Christ. With a strong emphasis on the Holy Spirit, the church believes in the power of prayer and the importance of living a life surrendered to God.

"We are excited to offer a place where people of all ages can come and experience the presence of God," says Pastor Kevin. "Our desire is to see the entire world reached with the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and we believe that starts right here in our own community. We invite everyone to join us for our Spirit-filled services, meetings, and studies."

Calvary Church Loveland welcomes all who are seeking a deeper relationship with God and a community of believers to join them for their services, meetings, and studies. For more information, visit their website at www.cacloveland.com

