Technology Innovator Enginuity Power Systems Names Tony Uttley as Chief Executive Officer

Enginuity Power Systems names Tony Uttley as CEO to lead growth and commercialization of its clean, efficient CHP tech across residential, commercial & govt.

The world needs new energy efficient and sustainable solutions to bring power reliability and resiliency.” — Tony Uttley

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enginuity Power Systems today announced the appointment of Tony Uttley as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Under Uttley’s leadership, the company will transform power independence and sustainability with its suite of innovative combined heat and power (CHP) products. Uttley will lead Enginuity’s strategy, operations and business units, including commercial, residential and government. He will guide product development and commercial execution of Enginuity’s suite of clean, energy efficient appliances.“Tony’s track record of accelerating growth and driving innovation in dynamic markets makes him ideal for this phase of Enginuity’s expansion and we are thrilled to welcome him as our new CEO,” said Pete Kirsch, Chairman of Enginuity. “He will play a critical role in commercializing and scaling Enginuity’s suite of products across the residential, commercial and government sectors.”“I am honored to work with the incredible team at Enginuity. I am excited to lead the company by reshaping how customers meet their heating and power needs given the unprecedented demand for electricity across the country and in many parts of the world, driven largely by the rapid growth of data centers,” Uttley said. “The world needs new energy efficient and sustainable solutions to bring power reliability and resiliency.”Uttley brings thirty years of strategic and operational excellence in accelerating businesses across first-of-its-kind technology development products within the private and public sectors. He has a proven track record of driving growth, operational excellence and strategic innovation in his role as Co-Founder of Quantinuum, one of the world’s leading and most valuable quantum computing companies. Uttley served as President and Chief Operating Officer and previously as President of Honeywell Quantum Solutions, which evolved to become Quantinuum. Prior to that, he served as the Vice President & General Manager of Honeywell’s Residential Environmental & Energy Solutions America’s regional business unit after serving as the global Vice President of Marketing and Strategy for Honeywell’s Automation and Control Solutions division.Prior to Honeywell, Uttley was a Principal at the Boston Consulting Group, where he spent seven years working across commercial acceleration projects on behalf of engineered product companies. Uttley also spent a decade working in various engineering and operations management roles for NASA at the Johnson Space Center. Uttley holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The Kellogg School of Business at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Minnesota.About Enginuity Power SystemsBased in Alexandria, Virginia, Enginuity Power Systems is developing a series of next generation appliance-like combined heat and power (CHP) devices for residential, commercial and government use. These clean, multi-fuel powered products replace the structure’s traditional furnace and water heater and integrate with other consumer clean energy sources. Enginuity is currently selling commercial-grade CHP systems, manufactured by Korean partner firm, Kiturami. The Company has also received multiple DoD contracts from which it has developed a fuel-efficient next-generation generator for the Department of Defense and is on track to provide microgrid resiliency for mission critical National Guard sites.For more information, contact Robin Beaty Boisseau at robin@enginuitypowersystems.com

