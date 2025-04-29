Watlow® Opens a New Bangalore Office to Drive Innovation and Sustainability in India's Growing Thermal Solutions Market

BANGALORE, INDIA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the successful opening of its new facility in April, WatlowElectric Manufacturing Company, a global leader in industrial heating solutions, temperature sensors and temperature control systems, is showing its long-term commitment to India’s industrial growth and innovation. The new location at Rathi Legacy-Rohan Tech Park, Bangalore, officially opened on April 3, 2025, and represents a significant investment in the region’s rapidly growing technology and manufacturing ecosystem. This expansion is a key milestone in Watlow’s broader South Asia strategy, complementing its existing presence in Chennai, which was established in 2021.Bangalore was selected for this new office due to its reputation as the “Silicon Valley of India,” a hub for tech talent, innovation and research. The city’s vibrant environment, coupled with its rapidly growing tech ecosystem, aligns perfectly with Watlow’s long-term objectives of advancing technology and driving growth in India’s expanding semiconductor and industrial sectors.The new Bangalore facility will serve as a crucial hub for Watlow’s operations in India, focusing on product development, customer support and market research. This location is well-positioned to support India’s rapidly growing semiconductor industry by providing specialized thermal system engineering, heater prototyping and verification testing capabilities. “By having a local presence in Bangalore, we can provide faster response times and more personalized service to our customers. Our ability to carry out engineering designs and prototyping locally will allow us to complete projects more efficiently, meeting the specific needs of the Indian market,” said Mr. Rob Gilmore, chief executive officer for Watlow.The Bangalore site will also house a dedicated R&D (research and development) team and prototype labs, focusing on driving innovation in thermal management solutions, energy efficiency and sustainability. The office will contribute to developing smart factory solutions for industries adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, which help improve processes, productivity and uptime through advanced data management and process control systems.Watlow is committed to recruiting top-tier talent to support this expansion and is partnering with local universities, industry organizations and talent development centers to attract skilled professionals across fields like engineering, R&D, design and business development. To date, nearly 30 team members are already working at the Bangalore office, with plans for continued growth.Sustainability remains a core focus of Watlow’s global operations, and the Bangalore office will play a key role in advancing the company’s commitment to delivering eco-friendly thermal solutions. As India’s industrial sector increasingly embraces clean energy and sustainable manufacturing, Watlow aims to provide products that support this transition while maintaining high energy efficiency standards. “Our products developed here in Bangalore will contribute to India’s shift toward more sustainable manufacturing processes.With the growing demand for energy-efficient solutions, we are confident that our expertise, combined with local knowledge, will enable us to deliver thermal solutions that meet the unique needs of the Indian market.” Mr. Jake Lindley, global engineering department manager, explained.He added, Watlow’s global portfolio includes a wide range of electric heaters, temperature sensors and controllers designed for various industrial applications, such as energy, semiconductor manufacturing and food processing. In response to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly thermal solutions, Watlow is adapting its offerings to meet both international best practices and India’s specific requirements. “Our goal is to lead the way in providing innovative, customized thermal solutions that balance performance and sustainability. As industries across India focus more on sustainability, we are ready to meet the increasing need for energy-efficient solutions that also reduce environmental impact.”With more than 100 years of industry expertise, Watlow is well-equipped to address the evolving needs of global markets, particularly in emerging economies like India. The opening of the Bangalore office is a testament to Watlow’s strong belief in India’s future as a global industrial powerhouse. As the company continues to invest in its presence in India, it remains committed to delivering high-quality, sustainable thermal solutions that support industrial growth and contribute to a greener future.For more information about Watlow’s products and services, please visit www.watlow.com About Watlow:Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial heating solutions, temperature sensors and temperature control systems. Founded in 1922, Watlow serves a wide range of industries, including energy, semiconductor, food processing and more. With a commitment to innovation and sustainability, Watlow delivers cutting-edge solutions that enhance performance, improve efficiency and support a cleaner, more sustainable future.Media Contact:Name of the Key Official: Nurul Huda binti JafniDesignation: Regional Communications Specialist, AsiaEmail: njafni@watlow.com

