Senate Bill 689 Printer's Number 668
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 668
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
689
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, FONTANA, CULVER,
PENNYCUICK, COSTA, STEFANO AND J. WARD, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), entitled
"An act relating to milk and the products thereof; creating a
Pennsylvania Milk Board; establishing its jurisdiction,
powers and duties; regulating the production, transportation,
manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution, delivery
and sale of milk and certain products thereof; providing for
the licensing of milk dealers and the payment of fees
therefor; requiring milk dealers to file bonds to secure
payment for milk to producers and certain milk dealers;
authorizing the holding of hearings and the issuance of
subpoenas by the board; conferring jurisdiction upon courts
to punish contempts and to prohibit violations of this act
and of rules, regulations and orders of the board;
authorizing the board to adopt rules, regulations and orders,
and to enter into interstate and Federal compacts; requiring
persons who weigh, measure, sample or test milk to procure
permits or certificates, to take examinations, to pay fees
therefor, to furnish certain notices, records and statements,
and to use certain methods of weighing, measuring, sampling
and testing; authorizing the board to examine the business,
papers and premises of milk dealers and producers, requiring
the keeping of records and the filing of reports by milk
dealers, and permitting, with limitations, the use of
information obtained thereby; authorizing the board to fix
prices for milk and certain milk products subject to the
approval of the Governor, and conferring certain powers upon
the Governor with respect thereto; providing for appeals to
the courts from decisions of the board, and for the burden of
proof upon such appeals; prescribing penalties, fines and
imprisonment for violations of this act and rules,
regulations and orders of the board; defining perjury;
defining remedies; repealing legislation supplied and
superseded by this act, and saving rights, duties and
proceedings thereunder; and making appropriations," in
