Senate Bill 689 Printer's Number 668

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 668

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

689

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY VOGEL, SCHWANK, BARTOLOTTA, KANE, FONTANA, CULVER,

PENNYCUICK, COSTA, STEFANO AND J. WARD, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 28, 1937 (P.L.417, No.105), entitled

"An act relating to milk and the products thereof; creating a

Pennsylvania Milk Board; establishing its jurisdiction,

powers and duties; regulating the production, transportation,

manufacturing, processing, storage, distribution, delivery

and sale of milk and certain products thereof; providing for

the licensing of milk dealers and the payment of fees

therefor; requiring milk dealers to file bonds to secure

payment for milk to producers and certain milk dealers;

authorizing the holding of hearings and the issuance of

subpoenas by the board; conferring jurisdiction upon courts

to punish contempts and to prohibit violations of this act

and of rules, regulations and orders of the board;

authorizing the board to adopt rules, regulations and orders,

and to enter into interstate and Federal compacts; requiring

persons who weigh, measure, sample or test milk to procure

permits or certificates, to take examinations, to pay fees

therefor, to furnish certain notices, records and statements,

and to use certain methods of weighing, measuring, sampling

and testing; authorizing the board to examine the business,

papers and premises of milk dealers and producers, requiring

the keeping of records and the filing of reports by milk

dealers, and permitting, with limitations, the use of

information obtained thereby; authorizing the board to fix

prices for milk and certain milk products subject to the

approval of the Governor, and conferring certain powers upon

the Governor with respect thereto; providing for appeals to

the courts from decisions of the board, and for the burden of

proof upon such appeals; prescribing penalties, fines and

imprisonment for violations of this act and rules,

regulations and orders of the board; defining perjury;

defining remedies; repealing legislation supplied and

superseded by this act, and saving rights, duties and

proceedings thereunder; and making appropriations," in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

32

33

34