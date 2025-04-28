Senate Bill 690 Printer's Number 669

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 669

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

690

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY DUSH, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, BAKER, STEFANO AND

J. WARD, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in ballots, providing for antifraud ballot paper,

vendor certification and antifraud measures.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known

as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1003.1. Antifraud Ballot Paper; Vendor

Certification; Antifraud Measures.--A vendor that contracts with

a county board or the Secretary of the Commonwealth to provide

ballot fraud countermeasures contained in or on paper used for

ballots shall ensure that the paper is ISO 27001 certified, ISO

17025 certified, ISO 45001 certified, ISO 14001 certified, ISO

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23