Senate Bill 683 Printer's Number 672

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - imprisonment for not less than 30 days nor more than one

year, or both.

(3) Notwithstanding section 903 (relating to criminal

conspiracy), a person commits a misdemeanor of the third

degree if the person conspires with another person to commit

the offense of trespass against a critical infrastructure

facility in violation of this section.

(4) Notwithstanding section 905 (relating to grading of

criminal attempt, solicitation and conspiracy), a person

convicted of violating paragraph (3) shall be sentenced to

pay a fine of not less than $5,000.

(5) A person commits a felony of the third degree if the

person willfully and knowingly trespasses or enters property

containing a critical infrastructure facility without

permission by the owner of the property or lawful occupant

with the intent to willfully damage, destroy, vandalize,

deface, tamper with equipment or impede or inhibit operations

of the critical infrastructure facility.

(6) A person convicted of violating paragraph (5) shall

be sentenced to pay a fine of not less than $1,000 or to

imprisonment in a State correctional facility for not less

than one year nor more than three years, or both.

(b) Vandalism.--

(1) A person commits a felony of the third degree if the

person:

(i) willfully damages, destroys, vandalizes, defaces

or tampers with equipment in a critical infrastructure

facility; or

(ii) notwithstanding section 903, conspires with

another person to willfully damage, destroy, vandalize,

