Senate Bill 685 Printer's Number 674
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 674
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
685
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HAYWOOD, COMITTA AND HUGHES, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of January 8, 1960 (1959 P.L.2119, No.787),
entitled "An act to provide for the better protection of the
health, general welfare and property of the people of the
Commonwealth by the control, abatement, reduction and
prevention of the pollution of the air by smokes, dusts,
fumes, gases, odors, mists, vapors, pollens and similar
matter, or any combination thereof; imposing certain powers
and duties on the Department of Environmental Resources, the
Environmental Quality Board and the Environmental Hearing
Board; establishing procedures for the protection of health
and public safety during emergency conditions; creating a
stationary air contamination source permit system; providing
additional remedies for abating air pollution; reserving
powers to local political subdivisions, and defining the
relationship between this act and the ordinances, resolutions
and regulations of counties, cities, boroughs, towns and
townships; imposing penalties for violation of this act; and
providing for the power to enjoin violations of this act; and
conferring upon persons aggrieved certain rights and
remedies," further providing for powers and duties of the
Department of Environmental Protection and for civil
penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(9) of the act of January 8, 1960 (1959
P.L.2119, No.787), known as the Air Pollution Control Act, is
amended by adding a subclause to read:
Section 4. Powers and Duties of the Department of
