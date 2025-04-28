Senate Bill 685 Printer's Number 674

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 674

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

685

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, HAYWOOD, COMITTA AND HUGHES, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of January 8, 1960 (1959 P.L.2119, No.787),

entitled "An act to provide for the better protection of the

health, general welfare and property of the people of the

Commonwealth by the control, abatement, reduction and

prevention of the pollution of the air by smokes, dusts,

fumes, gases, odors, mists, vapors, pollens and similar

matter, or any combination thereof; imposing certain powers

and duties on the Department of Environmental Resources, the

Environmental Quality Board and the Environmental Hearing

Board; establishing procedures for the protection of health

and public safety during emergency conditions; creating a

stationary air contamination source permit system; providing

additional remedies for abating air pollution; reserving

powers to local political subdivisions, and defining the

relationship between this act and the ordinances, resolutions

and regulations of counties, cities, boroughs, towns and

townships; imposing penalties for violation of this act; and

providing for the power to enjoin violations of this act; and

conferring upon persons aggrieved certain rights and

remedies," further providing for powers and duties of the

Department of Environmental Protection and for civil

penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(9) of the act of January 8, 1960 (1959

P.L.2119, No.787), known as the Air Pollution Control Act, is

amended by adding a subclause to read:

Section 4. Powers and Duties of the Department of

