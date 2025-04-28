Senate Bill 678 Printer's Number 677

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 677

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

678

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, TARTAGLIONE, STREET, HUGHES, SCHWANK,

FONTANA, COMITTA, COLLETT, KANE, KEARNEY, COSTA, HAYWOOD,

MUTH, L. WILLIAMS, CAPPELLETTI, SANTARSIERO, PISCIOTTANO,

FLYNN, KIM, BOSCOLA, MILLER AND A. WILLIAMS, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637, No.329), entitled

"An act relating to the payment of wages or compensation for

labor or services; providing for regular pay days; conferring

powers and duties upon the Department of Labor and Industry,

including powers and duties with respect to the civil

collection of wages; providing civil and criminal penalties

for violations of the act; providing for their collection and

disposition and providing for additional civil damages,"

further providing for definitions; and providing for specific

liability.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2.1 of the act of July 14, 1961 (P.L.637,

No.329), known as the Wage Payment and Collection Law, is

amended by adding definitions to read:

Section 2.1. Definitions.--The following words and phrases

when used in this act shall have, unless the context clearly

indicates otherwise, the meanings given to them in this section:

* * *

"Construction contract." An agreement, whether written or

oral, to perform work on real property in this Commonwealth.

