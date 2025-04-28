Senate Bill 668 Printer's Number 681
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 681
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
668
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COMITTA, STREET, KEARNEY,
SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous
articles, providing for identification required for purchase
of firearm ammunition; and imposing penalties.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 6129. Identification required for purchase of firearm
ammunition.
(a) Identification.--Except as provided under subsection
(b), a person may not sell or deliver firearm ammunition to a
purchaser or transferee unless the purchaser or transferee
presents an official form of photographic identification,
including, but not limited to, a driver's license, official
Pennsylvania photo identification card or official government
photo identification card.
(b) Exception.--An individual who is a member of a
recognized religious sect or community whose tenets forbid or
