Senate Bill 668 Printer's Number 681

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 681

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

668

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COMITTA, STREET, KEARNEY,

SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous

articles, providing for identification required for purchase

of firearm ammunition; and imposing penalties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 6129. Identification required for purchase of firearm

ammunition.

(a) Identification.--Except as provided under subsection

(b), a person may not sell or deliver firearm ammunition to a

purchaser or transferee unless the purchaser or transferee

presents an official form of photographic identification,

including, but not limited to, a driver's license, official

Pennsylvania photo identification card or official government

photo identification card.

(b) Exception.--An individual who is a member of a

recognized religious sect or community whose tenets forbid or

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

