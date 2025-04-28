Senate Bill 668 Printer's Number 681

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 681 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 668 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY KANE, HAYWOOD, SAVAL, COMITTA, STREET, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE AND SANTARSIERO, APRIL 28, 2025 REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in firearms and other dangerous articles, providing for identification required for purchase of firearm ammunition; and imposing penalties. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a section to read: § 6129. Identification required for purchase of firearm ammunition. (a) Identification.--Except as provided under subsection (b), a person may not sell or deliver firearm ammunition to a purchaser or transferee unless the purchaser or transferee presents an official form of photographic identification, including, but not limited to, a driver's license, official Pennsylvania photo identification card or official government photo identification card. (b) Exception.--An individual who is a member of a recognized religious sect or community whose tenets forbid or 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.