Senate Bill 674 Printer's Number 682

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - private business, a nonprofit corporation organized for

community development purposes under 26 U.S.C. § 501 (relating

to exemption from tax or corporations, certain trusts, etc.) or

a redevelopment authority created and organized under the act of

May 24, 1945 (P.L.991, No.385), known as the Urban Redevelopment

Law.

"Grant." A grant awarded as part of the Rural Coworking and

Innovation Center Grant Program.

"Grant program." The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center

Grant Program.

"Institution of higher education." An independent

institution of higher education, a community college, a State-

related institution or a member institution of the State System

of Higher Education.

"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town,

township or home rule, optional plan or optional charter

municipality, municipal authority in this Commonwealth and an

entity formed under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch. 23 Subch. A (relating to

intergovernmental cooperation).

"Rural county." A county that is defined as rural by the

Center for Rural Pennsylvania according to the most recent

census.

"Rural municipality." A municipality, located within a

nonrural county, that is defined as rural by the Center for

Rural Pennsylvania, according to the most recent census.

Section 3. The Rural Coworking and Innovation Center Grant

Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Rural Coworking and Innovation

Center Grant Program is established and shall be administered by

the department.

