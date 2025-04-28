Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 683
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Commonwealth's aircraft and aviation assets may reveal
opportunities to reduce costs, streamline operations and enhance
service delivery to the departments and improve accountability
and transparency for nonessential, noninvestigative purposes of
the aircraft and aviation assets; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government
Commission to conduct a comprehensive study and analysis of
State-owned aircraft and aviation assets, including an
examination of best practices in other states and in the private
sector, where applicable; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the study include, at a minimum:
(1) a review of each department's current air assets,
including, airplanes, helicopters, hangars and pilots;
(2) a review of aircraft operational requirements and
the missions of individual departments of the Commonwealth,
including a review of compliance with any applicable Federal
regulatory reporting requirements, airplane and helicopter
usage, operational procedures, training programs and
insurance policies;
(3) an assessment of overall costs to taxpayers,
including maintenance expenses and storage fees; and
(4) an evaluation of insurance, purchasing practices,
maintenance operations and a comparison of leasing versus
owning these aviation assets, for cost savings;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the study include recommendations to improve
existing law, increase the efficiency and operations of the
Commonwealth's aircraft and aviation assets and identify
opportunities to reduce costs; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission issue a
