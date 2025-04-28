Senate Resolution 89 Printer's Number 683

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Commonwealth's aircraft and aviation assets may reveal

opportunities to reduce costs, streamline operations and enhance

service delivery to the departments and improve accountability

and transparency for nonessential, noninvestigative purposes of

the aircraft and aviation assets; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate direct the Joint State Government

Commission to conduct a comprehensive study and analysis of

State-owned aircraft and aviation assets, including an

examination of best practices in other states and in the private

sector, where applicable; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the study include, at a minimum:

(1) a review of each department's current air assets,

including, airplanes, helicopters, hangars and pilots;

(2) a review of aircraft operational requirements and

the missions of individual departments of the Commonwealth,

including a review of compliance with any applicable Federal

regulatory reporting requirements, airplane and helicopter

usage, operational procedures, training programs and

insurance policies;

(3) an assessment of overall costs to taxpayers,

including maintenance expenses and storage fees; and

(4) an evaluation of insurance, purchasing practices,

maintenance operations and a comparison of leasing versus

owning these aviation assets, for cost savings;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the study include recommendations to improve

existing law, increase the efficiency and operations of the

Commonwealth's aircraft and aviation assets and identify

opportunities to reduce costs; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Joint State Government Commission issue a

20250SR0089PN0683 - 2 -

