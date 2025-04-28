Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 684
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - manner that is capable of being retained by the consumer. If the
automatic renewal offer or continuous service offer includes a
free gift or trial, the acknowledgment shall include a clear and
conspicuous explanation of the price that will be charged after
the trial ends or the manner in which the pricing will change
upon conclusion of the trial, disclose how to cancel the goods
or services , provide the deadline by which the consumer must act
to stop or prevent charges and allow the consumer to cancel the
goods or services before the consumer pays for the goods or
services.
(2) Disclose the automatic renewal offer or continuous
service offer to a consumer in a contract or a contract offer in
a clear and conspicuous manner .
(3) A llow a consumer who accepts the automatic renewal offer
or a continuous service offer online to terminate the acceptance
of the goods or services exclusively online . A business entity
may allow a consumer who accepted an automatic renewal or
continuous service offer to terminate the automatic renewal
offer or continuous service offer under this clause by
electronic mail formatted and provided by the business entity
without additional information, or through a link to a website
or other online service the consumer can use to cancel.
(4) In the case of a material change in the terms of the
automatic renewal offer or continuous service offer, provide a
consumer with a clear and conspicuous notice of the material
change and information regarding how to cancel the goods or
services in a manner that is capable of being retained by the
consumer.
(5) Not intentionally misrepresent the terms of the
automatic renewal offer or continuous service offer or any
