Senate Bill 676 Printer's Number 684

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - manner that is capable of being retained by the consumer. If the

automatic renewal offer or continuous service offer includes a

free gift or trial, the acknowledgment shall include a clear and

conspicuous explanation of the price that will be charged after

the trial ends or the manner in which the pricing will change

upon conclusion of the trial, disclose how to cancel the goods

or services , provide the deadline by which the consumer must act

to stop or prevent charges and allow the consumer to cancel the

goods or services before the consumer pays for the goods or

services.

(2) Disclose the automatic renewal offer or continuous

service offer to a consumer in a contract or a contract offer in

a clear and conspicuous manner .

(3) A llow a consumer who accepts the automatic renewal offer

or a continuous service offer online to terminate the acceptance

of the goods or services exclusively online . A business entity

may allow a consumer who accepted an automatic renewal or

continuous service offer to terminate the automatic renewal

offer or continuous service offer under this clause by

electronic mail formatted and provided by the business entity

without additional information, or through a link to a website

or other online service the consumer can use to cancel.

(4) In the case of a material change in the terms of the

automatic renewal offer or continuous service offer, provide a

consumer with a clear and conspicuous notice of the material

change and information regarding how to cancel the goods or

services in a manner that is capable of being retained by the

consumer.

(5) Not intentionally misrepresent the terms of the

automatic renewal offer or continuous service offer or any

