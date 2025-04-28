Submit Release
Senate Bill 662 Printer's Number 686

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 686

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

662

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, KANE, FONTANA, COMITTA, SAVAL, COSTA,

PENNYCUICK AND CAPPELLETTI, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in cruelty to animals, providing for

concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute felony offenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 18 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 5558.1. Concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute.

In addition to the authority conferred upon the Attorney

General by the act of October 15, 1980 (P.L.950, No.164), known

as the Commonwealth Attorneys Act, the Attorney General shall

have the authority to investigate and institute criminal

proceedings for a felony offense under this subchapter if the

Attorney General requests in writing to prosecute the felony

offense under this subchapter in a criminal court or juvenile

delinquency court and:

(1) t he district attorney with jurisdiction over the

prosecution of the felony offense accepts the request in

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

