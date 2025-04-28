Senate Bill 663 Printer's Number 687
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 687
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
663
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA, PICOZZI, COSTA, SAVAL, HAYWOOD,
SCHWANK AND KANE, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,
providing for deaf and hard of hearing education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1529. Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education.--(a) In
accordance with the academic standards for health, safety and
physical education and not later than the beginning of the 2025-
2026 school year, the department, in consultation with the
Department of Health and at least one State or local
organization with an expertise in hearing impairment and loss,
shall identify or develop a model curriculum and curriculum
guidelines for instruction on deaf and hard of hearing education
for public school students.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.