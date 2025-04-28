Senate Bill 663 Printer's Number 687

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 687

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

663

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, FONTANA, PICOZZI, COSTA, SAVAL, HAYWOOD,

SCHWANK AND KANE, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in terms and courses of study,

providing for deaf and hard of hearing education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1529. Deaf and Hard of Hearing Education.--(a) In

accordance with the academic standards for health, safety and

physical education and not later than the beginning of the 2025-

2026 school year, the department, in consultation with the

Department of Health and at least one State or local

organization with an expertise in hearing impairment and loss,

shall identify or develop a model curriculum and curriculum

guidelines for instruction on deaf and hard of hearing education

for public school students.

