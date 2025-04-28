Senate Bill 661 Printer's Number 691
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 691
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
661
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, SCHWANK,
HAYWOOD, COMITTA, SAVAL, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK,
SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI AND BROWN, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,
establishing the Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:
§ 3576. Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.
(a) Establishment.--
(1) The Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund is established
in the State Treasury.
(2) Money in the fund and the interest accruing on the
money in the fund are appropriated on a continuing basis to
the Attorney General for training and equipping humane
society police officers, development of animal cruelty
investigation materials, salary and benefits for attorneys to
prosecute and train other prosecutors in animal cruelty cases
and grants to animal shelters to fund animal cruelty
