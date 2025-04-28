Senate Bill 661 Printer's Number 691

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 691

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

661

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, SCHWANK,

HAYWOOD, COMITTA, SAVAL, KEARNEY, COSTA, PENNYCUICK,

SANTARSIERO, COLLETT, CAPPELLETTI AND BROWN, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in budget and finance,

establishing the Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3576. Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund.

(a) Establishment.--

(1) The Animal Cruelty Investigation Fund is established

in the State Treasury.

(2) Money in the fund and the interest accruing on the

money in the fund are appropriated on a continuing basis to

the Attorney General for training and equipping humane

society police officers, development of animal cruelty

investigation materials, salary and benefits for attorneys to

prosecute and train other prosecutors in animal cruelty cases

and grants to animal shelters to fund animal cruelty

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18