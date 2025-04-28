Senate Bill 665 Printer's Number 688

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - § 6202. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this chapter

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"County." A county of any class.

"Department." The Department of Community and Economic

Development of the Commonwealth.

"Municipality." A county, city, borough, incorporated town,

township or home rule, optional plan or optional charter

municipality or municipal authority in this Commonwealth and any

entity formed under Subchapter A of Chapter 23 (relating to

intergovernmental cooperation).

"Participant." An individual utilizing a safe exchange zone.

"Participating entity." A local police department, a county

sheriff or the Pennsylvania State Police.

"Program." The Safe Exchange Zone Program established under

section 6204(a) (relating to Safe Exchange Zone Program).

"Safe exchange zone." A place that meets the requirements

under section 6204(e)(1)(iii).

§ 6203. Legislative purpose.

The purpose of this chapter is to establish safe public

locations for participants to exchange goods purchased online

and for child custody exchanges through the distribution of

grant money t o municipalities.

§ 6204. Safe Exchange Zone Program.

(a) Establishment.--The Safe Exchange Zone Program is

established within the department.

(b) Eligibility.--Municipalities may apply for a one-time

grant under the program to establish safe exchange zones at a

participating entity's office or barracks or in a public area.

20250SB0665PN0688 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30