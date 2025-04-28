Senate Bill 10 Printer's Number 692

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 692 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 10 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, A. WILLIAMS, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN, PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, STEFANO, K. WARD, YAW, MASTRIANO, ARGALL, KEEFER, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND CULVER, APRIL 28, 2025 REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 28, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An act relating to the public school system, including certain provisions applicable as well to private and parochial schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the laws relating thereto," establishing the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Scholarship Program and the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Scholarship Fund. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an article to read: ARTICLE XVII-E PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM Section 1701-E. Scope of article. This article relates to the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success Scholarship Program. Section 1702-E. Definitions. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19

