Senate Bill 10 Printer's Number 692
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 692
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
10
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, A. WILLIAMS, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN,
PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, STEFANO, K. WARD, YAW, MASTRIANO, ARGALL,
KEEFER, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND CULVER,
APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," establishing the Pennsylvania Award
for Student Success Scholarship Program and the Pennsylvania
Award for Student Success Scholarship Fund.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an
article to read:
ARTICLE XVII-E
PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT
SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM
Section 1701-E. Scope of article.
This article relates to the Pennsylvania Award for Student
Success Scholarship Program.
Section 1702-E. Definitions.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.