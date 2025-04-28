Submit Release
Senate Bill 10 Printer's Number 692

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 692

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

10

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, A. WILLIAMS, ROTHMAN, COLEMAN,

PENNYCUICK, MARTIN, STEFANO, K. WARD, YAW, MASTRIANO, ARGALL,

KEEFER, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, DUSH, PHILLIPS-HILL AND CULVER,

APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," establishing the Pennsylvania Award

for Student Success Scholarship Program and the Pennsylvania

Award for Student Success Scholarship Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding an

article to read:

ARTICLE XVII-E

PENNSYLVANIA AWARD FOR STUDENT

SUCCESS SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM

Section 1701-E. Scope of article.

This article relates to the Pennsylvania Award for Student

Success Scholarship Program.

Section 1702-E. Definitions.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

