Senate Bill 21 Printer's Number 689
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 689
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
21
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS, FARRY, STREET, COSTA, BOSCOLA, SAVAL,
SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY AND FONTANA, APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An
act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and
brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and
changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and
restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,
consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding
in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic
liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the
persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and
duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing
for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,
for the payment of certain license fees to the respective
municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain
nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure
without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;
providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in
preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, further providing for
Office of Administrative Law Judge; in licenses and
regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed
beverages, further providing for hearings upon refusal of
licenses, renewals or transfers and appeals, for renewal of
licenses and temporary provisions for licensees in armed
service, providing for failure to maintain minimum
requirements for licensure and further providing for
revocation and suspension of licenses and fines, for
applicants to provide State tax identification numbers and
statement of State tax status, waiver of confidentiality of
information in the possession of the Department of Revenue
and other departments and review of State tax status and for
rights of municipalities preserved; in distilleries,
wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire and
transporters for hire, further providing for appeals; and
imposing penalties.
