Senate Bill 21 Printer's Number 689

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 689

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

21

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY A. WILLIAMS, FARRY, STREET, COSTA, BOSCOLA, SAVAL,

SANTARSIERO, KEARNEY AND FONTANA, APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO LAW AND JUSTICE, APRIL 28, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 12, 1951 (P.L.90, No.21), entitled "An

act relating to alcoholic liquors, alcohol and malt and

brewed beverages; amending, revising, consolidating and

changing the laws relating thereto; regulating and

restricting the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession,

consumption, importation, transportation, furnishing, holding

in bond, holding in storage, traffic in and use of alcoholic

liquors, alcohol and malt and brewed beverages and the

persons engaged or employed therein; defining the powers and

duties of the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board; providing

for the establishment and operation of State liquor stores,

for the payment of certain license fees to the respective

municipalities and townships, for the abatement of certain

nuisances and, in certain cases, for search and seizure

without warrant; prescribing penalties and forfeitures;

providing for local option, and repealing existing laws," in

preliminary provisions, further providing for definitions; in

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, further providing for

Office of Administrative Law Judge; in licenses and

regulations and liquor, alcohol and malt and brewed

beverages, further providing for hearings upon refusal of

licenses, renewals or transfers and appeals, for renewal of

licenses and temporary provisions for licensees in armed

service, providing for failure to maintain minimum

requirements for licensure and further providing for

revocation and suspension of licenses and fines, for

applicants to provide State tax identification numbers and

statement of State tax status, waiver of confidentiality of

information in the possession of the Department of Revenue

and other departments and review of State tax status and for

rights of municipalities preserved; in distilleries,

wineries, bonded warehouses, bailees for hire and

transporters for hire, further providing for appeals; and

imposing penalties.

