Senate Resolution 91 Printer's Number 693

particularly in the knees and other large joints, facial palsy,
intermittent pain in tendons, muscles, joints and bones, heart
palpitations or an irregular heartbeat, episodes of dizziness or
shortness of breath, inflammation of the brain and spinal cord,
nerve pain, shooting pains, numbness or tingling in the hands or
feet and problems with short-term memory; and
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, Lyme disease is the most common vector-borne disease
in the United States and is one of the most common reportable
infectious diseases in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, In 2024, the Department of Health recorded 16,599
lab-confirmed cases of Lyme disease; and
WHEREAS, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
estimate underreporting by a factor of 10 and project occurrence
rates, more accurately, near 160,000; and
WHEREAS, Approximately 20% of Lyme disease cases will cause
long-term chronic symptoms; and
WHEREAS, Approximately one in four cases of Lyme disease
occur in children, and children five to nine years of age are at
the greatest risk for contracting Lyme disease; and
WHEREAS, The blacklegged tick has been found in all 67
counties in this Commonwealth, verifying that every resident
from Erie to Philadelphia must take precautions to prevent the
spread of Lyme disease and tick-borne illnesses; and
WHEREAS, In 2022, 54.9% of ticks tested in this Commonwealth
were infected with at least one tick-borne pathogen, including
Lyme disease, anaplasmosis, babesiosis, hard tick-borne
relapsing fever and Powassan virus; and
WHEREAS, Residents of this Commonwealth can greatly reduce
their chance of tick bites and pathogen transmission during the
