Senate Resolution 88 Printer's Number 696

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 696

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

88

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,

COMITTA, SCHWANK, HUGHES, BROWN, COSTA AND TARTAGLIONE,

APRIL 28, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the week of April 20 through 26, 2025, as "National

Infertility Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and

Prevention, one in eight couples suffer from infertility; and

WHEREAS, Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive

after trying for one year or longer; and

WHEREAS, Infertility affects women and men equally, with male

infertility being a factor in an estimated 50% of all cases; and

WHEREAS, In the United States, 9% of men and 11% of women

have experienced fertility issues; and

WHEREAS, Infertility can cause psychological and emotional

distress as well as financial difficulties for couples; and

WHEREAS, Persons experiencing infertility may have feelings

of anger, guilt, sadness, depression and anxiety; and

WHEREAS, They may lose self-confidence or self-esteem; and

WHEREAS, The most common procedures to promote fertility are

in vitro fertilization, or IVF, and intrauterine insemination,

