Senate Resolution 88 Printer's Number 696
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 696
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
88
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY CAPPELLETTI, L. WILLIAMS, SANTARSIERO, HAYWOOD,
COMITTA, SCHWANK, HUGHES, BROWN, COSTA AND TARTAGLIONE,
APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 28, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the week of April 20 through 26, 2025, as "National
Infertility Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, According to the Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention, one in eight couples suffer from infertility; and
WHEREAS, Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive
after trying for one year or longer; and
WHEREAS, Infertility affects women and men equally, with male
infertility being a factor in an estimated 50% of all cases; and
WHEREAS, In the United States, 9% of men and 11% of women
have experienced fertility issues; and
WHEREAS, Infertility can cause psychological and emotional
distress as well as financial difficulties for couples; and
WHEREAS, Persons experiencing infertility may have feelings
of anger, guilt, sadness, depression and anxiety; and
WHEREAS, They may lose self-confidence or self-esteem; and
WHEREAS, The most common procedures to promote fertility are
in vitro fertilization, or IVF, and intrauterine insemination,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.