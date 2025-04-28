Senate Bill 656 Printer's Number 695
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 695
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
656
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, FONTANA, KEARNEY, STREET,
COMITTA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COSTA, KANE AND SANTARSIERO,
APRIL 28, 2025
REFERRED TO FINANCE, APRIL 28, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in corporate net income tax, further providing
for definitions, for reports and payment of tax and for
consolidated reports; and, in general provisions, further
providing for underpayment of estimated tax.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 401(3)1(a), (b) and (t) and (5) of the
act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code
of 1971, are amended, (3)2(a)(9)(A) is amended by adding a unit,
(3)1 and (3)4 are amended by adding phrases and the section is
amended by adding clauses to read:
Section 401. Definitions.--The following words, terms, and
phrases, when used in this article, shall have the meaning
ascribed to them in this section, except where the context
