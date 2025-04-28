Submit Release
Senate Bill 659 Printer's Number 698

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - structure held out by any means, including advertising,

license, registration with an innkeepers' group,

convention listing association, travel publication or

similar association or with a government agency, as being

available to provide overnight lodging or use of facility

space for consideration to persons seeking temporary

accommodation.

(ii) A place that advertises beds, sanitary

facilities or other space for a temporary period to

members of the public at large.

(iii) A place recognized as a hostelry.

(2) The term includes any portion of a facility devoted

to a person who pays consideration to occupy one or more

units as an established permanent residence.

"Mercantile occupancy." The mercantile occupancy

classification consistent with the provisions of the Uniform

Construction Code.

"Multifamily dwelling." A house or building, or a portion of

a house or building, intended or designed to be occupied or

leased for occupation, or occupied as a home or residence for

three or more households living and cooking in separate

apartments.

"Residential building." Detached one-family and two-family

dwellings and multiple single-family dwellings not more than

three stories in height with a separate means of egress,

including accessory structures.

"Uniform Construction Code." The Uniform Construction Code

adopted at 34 Pa. Code § 403.21 (relating to uniform

construction code) under the authority granted in the act of

November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania

