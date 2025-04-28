Senate Bill 659 Printer's Number 698
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - structure held out by any means, including advertising,
license, registration with an innkeepers' group,
convention listing association, travel publication or
similar association or with a government agency, as being
available to provide overnight lodging or use of facility
space for consideration to persons seeking temporary
accommodation.
(ii) A place that advertises beds, sanitary
facilities or other space for a temporary period to
members of the public at large.
(iii) A place recognized as a hostelry.
(2) The term includes any portion of a facility devoted
to a person who pays consideration to occupy one or more
units as an established permanent residence.
"Mercantile occupancy." The mercantile occupancy
classification consistent with the provisions of the Uniform
Construction Code.
"Multifamily dwelling." A house or building, or a portion of
a house or building, intended or designed to be occupied or
leased for occupation, or occupied as a home or residence for
three or more households living and cooking in separate
apartments.
"Residential building." Detached one-family and two-family
dwellings and multiple single-family dwellings not more than
three stories in height with a separate means of egress,
including accessory structures.
"Uniform Construction Code." The Uniform Construction Code
adopted at 34 Pa. Code § 403.21 (relating to uniform
construction code) under the authority granted in the act of
November 10, 1999 (P.L.491, No.45), known as the Pennsylvania
