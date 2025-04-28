Senate Bill 691 Printer's Number 700
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - No.63), known as the Pennsylvania Drug and Alcohol Abuse Control
Act, to plan and coordinate drug and alcohol prevention,
intervention and treatment services for a geographic area that
may consist of one or more counties.
§ 52C02. Program established.
The Nonnarcotic Medication Substance Use Disorder Treatment
Program is established within the department to increase
opportunities for single county authorities to provide
comprehensive substance use disorder treatment to offenders as
may be clinically appropriate through the awarding of grants. To
the extent that grant money is available, a single county
authority may contract with an eligible provider to make
available nonnarcotic medication-assisted substance use disorder
treatment to an offender upon whom a court imposes a sentence of
confinement, intermediate punishment, an alternative sentence,
probation, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition or a fine.
§ 52C03. Single county authority requirements.
In order to be eligible for grant funding under the program,
a single county authority shall:
(1) Make an application on a form and in a manner
determined by the department.
(2) Enter into a contract with one or more eligible
providers as required under section 52C04 (relating to use of
grant funding).
(3) Meet any other requirement established by the
department.
§ 52C04. Use of grant funding.
(a) General rule.--Except as provided for in subsection (b),
a single county authority awarded a grant under the program
shall contract with an eligible provider that shall:
20250SB0691PN0700 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.