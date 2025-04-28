Senate Bill 691 Printer's Number 700

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - No.63), known as the Pennsylvania Drug and Alcohol Abuse Control

Act, to plan and coordinate drug and alcohol prevention,

intervention and treatment services for a geographic area that

may consist of one or more counties.

§ 52C02. Program established.

The Nonnarcotic Medication Substance Use Disorder Treatment

Program is established within the department to increase

opportunities for single county authorities to provide

comprehensive substance use disorder treatment to offenders as

may be clinically appropriate through the awarding of grants. To

the extent that grant money is available, a single county

authority may contract with an eligible provider to make

available nonnarcotic medication-assisted substance use disorder

treatment to an offender upon whom a court imposes a sentence of

confinement, intermediate punishment, an alternative sentence,

probation, Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition or a fine.

§ 52C03. Single county authority requirements.

In order to be eligible for grant funding under the program,

a single county authority shall:

(1) Make an application on a form and in a manner

determined by the department.

(2) Enter into a contract with one or more eligible

providers as required under section 52C04 (relating to use of

grant funding).

(3) Meet any other requirement established by the

department.

§ 52C04. Use of grant funding.

(a) General rule.--Except as provided for in subsection (b),

a single county authority awarded a grant under the program

shall contract with an eligible provider that shall:

