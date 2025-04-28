Senate Resolution 94 Printer's Number 702

PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Corrections Officers Association;

(13) two county corrections officers in this

Commonwealth, as selected by an employee labor organization

representing county corrections officers in this

Commonwealth;

(14) a designee of the Pennsylvania Bar Association;

(15) a designee of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys

Association; and

(16) six district attorneys in this Commonwealth, as

selected by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association;

and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of

Law Enforcement examine the current state of recruitment and

retention of law enforcement officers, corrections officers and

prosecutors to provide recommendations to assist local

governments and the Commonwealth in staffing these important

positions; and be it further

RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of

Law Enforcement identify necessary changes to State statutes and

practices, policies and procedures that would assist in

improving the recruitment and retention of law enforcement

officers, corrections officers and prosecutors; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of

Law Enforcement, with the assistance of the Joint State

Government Commission, consult with State and local entities,

including, but not limited to:

(1) the County Commissioners Association of

Pennsylvania;

(2) the Pennsylvania Municipal League;

20250SR0094PN0702 - 3 -

