Senate Resolution 94 Printer's Number 702
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28 - Corrections Officers Association;
(13) two county corrections officers in this
Commonwealth, as selected by an employee labor organization
representing county corrections officers in this
Commonwealth;
(14) a designee of the Pennsylvania Bar Association;
(15) a designee of the Pennsylvania District Attorneys
Association; and
(16) six district attorneys in this Commonwealth, as
selected by the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association;
and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of
Law Enforcement examine the current state of recruitment and
retention of law enforcement officers, corrections officers and
prosecutors to provide recommendations to assist local
governments and the Commonwealth in staffing these important
positions; and be it further
RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of
Law Enforcement identify necessary changes to State statutes and
practices, policies and procedures that would assist in
improving the recruitment and retention of law enforcement
officers, corrections officers and prosecutors; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That the Task Force on Recruitment and Retention of
Law Enforcement, with the assistance of the Joint State
Government Commission, consult with State and local entities,
including, but not limited to:
(1) the County Commissioners Association of
Pennsylvania;
(2) the Pennsylvania Municipal League;
