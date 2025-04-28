Senate Bill 693 Printer's Number 703
PENNSYLVANIA, April 28
shall submit a report through the Safe2Say Program established
under section 1303-D of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30,
No.14), known as the "Public School Code of 1949."
(c) For the qualified professional to have a duty to warn
under this section, the threat must be made against a
specifically identified or readily identifiable victim.
( d) The following shall apply:
(1) If there is only one potential victim, the qualified
professional discharges the duty to warn by making reasonable
efforts to communicate the threat to the potential victim and
law enforcement.
(2) If there is more than one potential victim, the
qualified professional discharges the duty to warn by
communicating the threats to law enforcement. The qualified
professional may notify potential victims of the threat.
(3) If the threat involves a potential victim under
subsection (b), the qualified professional discharges the duty
to warn by satisfying the requirements under clause (1) or (2)
and submitting a report through the Safe2Say Program.
(e) A qualified professional may not be held civilly or
criminally liable for any action made in good faith in the
discharge of the qualified professional's duties under this
section.
(f) As used in this section, the following words and phrases
shall have the meanings given to them in this subsection unless
the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Institution of higher education." An independent
institution of higher education, a community college, a State-
related institution or a member institution of the State System
20250SB0693PN0703 - 2 -
