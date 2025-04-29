Minister Thembi Simelane visits KwaZulu-Natal to assess progress following unblocking of Thubalethu Informal Settlements Upgrading project, 29 to 30 Apr

The Minister of Human Settlements, Thembi Simelane, will embark on a two-day visit to KwaZulu-Natal to assess the progress that has been made following the unblocking of Thubalethu Informal Settlements Upgrading project. The department has allocated R61 million for the installation of bulk water services and another R19 million for the construction of water infrastructure in the area.

As part of her visit to the province, Minister Simelane will also receive an update on the province’s overall performance, including the work that has been done to ensure flood victims are properly resettled, particularly in eThekwini.

On the first day of the visit, 29 April 2025, Minister Simelane and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport and Human Settlements, Siboniso Duma, will receive a comprehensive report on the work being undertaken to revive the Thubalethu Informal Settlements Upgrading project, which has since been unblocked.

On the second day, 30 April 2025, the Minister will visit families affected by the recent mudslides because of prolonged rainfall that destroyed houses in P Section, Umlazi township. The Minister will also use the day to launch the Zwelibomvu Vumazonke Rural Housing project in Ward 100, eMangangeni, under eThekwini Municipality. This is after President Cyril Ramaphosa made an undertaking during a Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa in November 2024 that the government would respond to people’s needs, including houses.

The Minister and MEC will be joined by the Mayors of eThekwini Municipality, Mthonjaneni Local Municipality and King Cetshwayo District Municipality, Cllr Cyril Xaba, Cllr Mbangiseni Biyela and Cllr Sikhumbuzo Dlamini.

Details are as follows:

Day One: Project inspection and community engagement

Date: Tuesday, 29 April 2025

Venues: Thubalethu Housing Project (site inspection) and Mthonjaneni Community Hall (Imbizo), Ward 02, Mthonjaneni Local Municipality

Times: 11h00

Day Two: Launch of Zwelibomvu Vumazonke Rural Housing Project

Date: Wednesday, 30 April 2025

Venue: Open Field, next to Zwelibomvu Primary School, Ward 100, Emangangeni, eThekwini Municipality

Time: 12h00

Enquiries:

Tsekiso Machike, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 077 410 5050

E-mail: Tsekiso.machike@dhs.gov.za

Ndabezinhle Sibiya, Spokesperson to the MEC

Cell: 082 375 4742

