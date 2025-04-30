TicketsCandy Rolls Out Major Updates: New Translations, Smarter Scanning, and Passes for Events

TicketsCandy translated into Spanish & French

TicketsCandy adds French and Spanish translations, custom ticket scanning rules, and new pass ticket types.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TicketsCandy is kicking off the season with exciting new tools for event organizers everywhere. This week, the popular ticketing platform launched big updates aimed at making events easier to manage and more welcoming for attendees.Event Pages Now Available in French and SpanishOrganizers can now run their dashboard, event pages, and checkout process in English, Spanish, or French. This long-awaited update helps events connect with a wider audience without extra effort."It was always a little tricky for us to run bilingual events before," said Maria Lopez, who organizes food festivals in Miami. "Now, I just set my dashboard to English and the event page to Spanish. It feels like magic."Changing the language is easy. Organizers can go to their account settings, pick a language for the dashboard, and a separate language for customer-facing pages. The new translation project was no small task. TicketsCandy shared that thousands of lines of text were translated across the entire system. Organizers are encouraged to flag anything they notice missing.Ticket Scanning Gets FlexibleSince day one, TicketsCandy allowed organizers to scan tickets at any time, even outside the scheduled event time. It gave flexibility but sometimes caused confusion. Now, organizers can fine-tune when tickets can be scanned.Three new settings control ticket start times:- Tickets can be valid anytime before the event (like before).- Tickets can only be scanned once the event time starts.- Or organizers can set a custom window before the event when scanning is allowed.There are also new settings for when scanning ends:- Tickets can stay valid forever after the event.- Tickets can expire exactly when the event ends.- Or organizers can allow scanning for a set time after the event closes."I run fitness bootcamps," said Jason Moore from Denver. "Sometimes people arrive early, sometimes late. Being able to set a 30-minute early and late window made check-in smoother and saved a ton of headaches."Introducing PassesAnother big upgrade is the launch of official Passes. Before, organizers could use a "Multiple Redemptions" setting on regular tickets. Now, they can create full-fledged passes — like monthly or annual passes — with detailed rules.With Passes, organizers can:- Set how many times the pass can be scanned.- Define how many days the pass is active after purchase.- Choose exact start and end dates for pass validity.Existing tickets with the old "multiple redemptions" feature may be upgraded into Passes automatically, depending on their settings. Organizers will get better tracking and easier scanning without needing to change anything.Coming Soon: Digital Waivers and Zapier IntegrationTicketsCandy also gave a sneak peek into what’s next. Two new apps are almost ready for the TicketsCandy App Marketplace:- Digital Waivers will allow organizers to collect signed waivers at checkout.- Zapier Integration will make it easy to connect event data to thousands of apps like CRMs, marketing platforms, and more."Every update we launch is part of our effort to grow and serve organizers better," said Dmitry Yarchuk, CEO of TicketsCandy. "We are committed to expanding our platform while paying close attention to even the smallest details that help events run more smoothly."Event organizers looking to simplify operations and grow their events will find these new tools a helpful step forward.

