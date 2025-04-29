St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A4003725

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/27/25 @ approximately 0337 hours.

STREET: I-91 N

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bradford Rest Area

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Jerome Balmes

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 04/27/25 at approximately 0337 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on I-91 northbound near Exit 16 in Bradford. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Vehicle #1 with significant front-end damage that had collided with and damaged the guardrail. The operator, John Jerome Balmes, 29 was later located by troopers and cited to appear in Orange Superior Court for the offense of leaving the scene of a crash (T23 VSA 1128).

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/25 @ 0830 hours.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.