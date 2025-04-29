St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A4003725
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 04/27/25 @ approximately 0337 hours.
STREET: I-91 N
TOWN: Bradford
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bradford Rest Area
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: John Jerome Balmes
AGE: 29
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2008
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage.
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 04/27/25 at approximately 0337 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on I-91 northbound near Exit 16 in Bradford. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Vehicle #1 with significant front-end damage that had collided with and damaged the guardrail. The operator, John Jerome Balmes, 29 was later located by troopers and cited to appear in Orange Superior Court for the offense of leaving the scene of a crash (T23 VSA 1128).
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orange
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/25 @ 0830 hours.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.