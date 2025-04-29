Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,626 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A4003725                                

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Tpr. Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury                                          

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 04/27/25 @ approximately 0337 hours.

STREET: I-91 N

TOWN: Bradford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Bradford Rest Area

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: John Jerome Balmes

AGE: 29

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnet VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2008

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front-end damage.

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 04/27/25 at approximately 0337 hours, Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle crash on I-91 northbound near Exit 16 in Bradford. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Vehicle #1 with significant front-end damage that had collided with and damaged the guardrail. The operator, John Jerome Balmes, 29 was later located by troopers and cited to appear in Orange Superior Court for the offense of leaving the scene of a crash (T23 VSA 1128).

 

 

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A       

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Orange

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/28/25 @ 0830 hours.   

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / LSA Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more