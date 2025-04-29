Advanced Biofuels Canada Congratulates Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on Election Victory

The trade war makes clear the need for stronger domestic energy security. Biofuel producers are a key link. We look forward to working with the Carney government to expand demand for clean fuels.” — Fred Ghatala

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Biofuels Canada Association (ABFC) today congratulated Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Liberal Party of Canada on the outcome of the 45th general election. The association released the following statement by President Fred Ghatala:“The ongoing trade war has created a unique need for Canada to refocus and strengthen domestic energy security. Renewable fuel producers across the country are ready to be part of the solution. Advanced Biofuels Canada Association looks forward to working with the Carney government to expand demand for clean fuels — the most cost-effective way to reduce emissions.”Biofuels are an established and vital part of Canada's energy mix and agricultural economy. According to the latest Biofuels in Canada report , biomass-based diesel surged by 245% to over 1.2 billion litres in 2023 alone, and ethanol use grew by 32% to over 4 billion litres. Biofuels provide a durable and critical market for Canadian agricultural commodities, one that is better insulated from foreign trade distortions. In the past five years, investments in renewable diesel production capacity and the biofuels supply chain have exceeded $5 billion. This has created a strong domestic supply base capable of supporting higher biofuel use in the federal Clean Fuel Regulations as well as provincial low carbon and renewable fuel regulations.As the new government establishes its priorities, ABFC urges swift action to defend and grow the country’s biofuels sector, including the full supply chain supporting the sector. Our national trade association is ready to work with the new government to ensure that biofuels continue to play a key role in achieving Canada’s climate goals, strengthen rural economies, and build energy security and resilience for future decades.Advanced Biofuels Canada/ Biocarburants avancés Canada is the national voice for producers, distributors, and technology developers of advanced biofuels and renewable synthetic fuels. Our members are global leaders in the commercial low carbon fuel production with over 36 billion litres of installed annual capacity worldwide. Our members include Canada’s leading advanced biofuels producers and technology innovators, who are actively developing new clean liquid fuel production and distribution assets and operations in Canada.For information on Advanced Biofuels Canada and our members, visit www.advancedbiofuels.ca For media inquiries, please contact:Fred GhatalaPresidentAdvanced Biofuels CanadaEmail: fghatala@advancedbiofuels.ca

