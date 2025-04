iRAYPLE Showcases Smart Logistics Advancements at KOREA MAT 2025

iRAYPLE at KOREA MAT 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From April 22 to 25, 2025, iRAYPLE participated in KOREA MAT 2025, one of Asiaโ€™s leading logistics exhibitions, held at Korea KINTEX. At the event, iRAYPLE showcased its latest innovations in machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing logistics efficiency and cost-effectiveness.๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐ง, ๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ฅ๐ž๐ฑ๐ข๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐ข๐ง ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ง๐จ๐ฆ๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌThe ๐‚๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ”, with its 60kg load capacity, is ideal for narrow aisles and fast-moving operations, making it perfect for industries like 3C warehousing. Meanwhile, the ๐‚๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐‚ offers a robust solution with a rated load of 1500kg, capable of handling heavy-duty tasks while still navigating tight spaces. Together, these robots provide flexible, high-performance solutions that cater to both light and heavy material handling requirements.The ๐ ๐๐Ÿ๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ is a counterbalance forklift AMR with a 1500kg load capacity, designed for narrow aisles as small as 3100mm. It features 360ยฐ safety detection with laser fusion vision and natural navigation with ยฑ10mm precision, making the FP150 ideal for efficient, reliable, and safe material handling in tight spaces.๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก-๐๐ž๐ซ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐‚๐จ๐๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐š๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐„๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌThe ๐‘๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ serves as a compact, entry-level code reader, designed for simple code reading tasks in small field-of-view (FOV) scenarios where space efficiency is critical. The ๐‘๐Ÿ’๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ, equipped with embedded AI algorithms, ensures fast and reliable decoding even under complex conditions, making them adaptable to a wide range of applications.For more demanding environments, the ๐‘๐Ÿ“๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ features high-resolution sensors and advanced AI-driven decoding, excelling at high-speed and high-complexity code reading. Across the series, iRAYPLEโ€™s code readers offer compact integration, high decoding accuracy, flexible installation options, and robust performance, empowering smarter, more efficient automated systems.๐‘๐ž๐ฏ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ข๐ณ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ˆ-๐๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐ฌ๐ข๐จ๐งPowered by AI deep learning algorithms, The iRAYPLE ๐‚๐จ๐๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ is an advanced vision-based solution for inbound and outbound logistics, achieving a decoding accuracy of โ‰ฅ99.9%. By enabling precise, high-speed data capture and seamless system linkage, the iRAYPLE Code Reading Portal provides a flexible, intelligent solution for accelerating smart warehouse development.๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐‹๐จ๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐œ๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ง๐จ๐ฏ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งFrom ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐œ ๐ƒ๐–๐’ for top-surface scanning and volume measurement to the ๐’๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ powered by deep learning for efficient parcel sorting, iRAYPLE offers solutions that tackle logistics challenges. Our High-speed ๐’๐ข๐ฑ-๐ฌ๐ข๐๐ž ๐ƒ๐–๐’ ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ enhances sorting accuracy with 360ยฐ recognition, while the ๐‚๐จ๐๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐š๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐š๐ฅ ensures fast, precise data capture for smooth warehouse operations. Together, these solutions help logistics companies handle high parcel volumes, reduce labor costs, and improve operational efficiency and accuracy in dynamic environments. iRAYPLE is deeply committed to empowering businesses to meet the evolving demands of the modern logistics landscape.๐€๐›๐จ๐ฎ๐ญ ๐ข๐‘๐€๐˜๐๐‹๐„iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

