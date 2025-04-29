iRAYPLE Showcases Smart Logistics Advancements at KOREA MAT 2025

iRAYPLE at KOREA MAT 2025

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From April 22 to 25, 2025, iRAYPLE participated in KOREA MAT 2025, one of Asia’s leading logistics exhibitions, held at Korea KINTEX. At the event, iRAYPLE showcased its latest innovations in machine vision and autonomous mobile robotics, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing logistics efficiency and cost-effectiveness.𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐥𝐞𝐱𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬The 𝐂𝟎𝟎𝟔, with its 60kg load capacity, is ideal for narrow aisles and fast-moving operations, making it perfect for industries like 3C warehousing. Meanwhile, the 𝐂𝟏𝟓𝟎𝐂 offers a robust solution with a rated load of 1500kg, capable of handling heavy-duty tasks while still navigating tight spaces. Together, these robots provide flexible, high-performance solutions that cater to both light and heavy material handling requirements.The 𝐅𝐏𝟏𝟓𝟎 is a counterbalance forklift AMR with a 1500kg load capacity, designed for narrow aisles as small as 3100mm. It features 360° safety detection with laser fusion vision and natural navigation with ±10mm precision, making the FP150 ideal for efficient, reliable, and safe material handling in tight spaces.𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡-𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬The 𝐑𝟑𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 serves as a compact, entry-level code reader, designed for simple code reading tasks in small field-of-view (FOV) scenarios where space efficiency is critical. The 𝐑𝟒𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, equipped with embedded AI algorithms, ensures fast and reliable decoding even under complex conditions, making them adaptable to a wide range of applications.For more demanding environments, the 𝐑𝟓𝟎𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 features high-resolution sensors and advanced AI-driven decoding, excelling at high-speed and high-complexity code reading. Across the series, iRAYPLE’s code readers offer compact integration, high decoding accuracy, flexible installation options, and robust performance, empowering smarter, more efficient automated systems.𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐈-𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧Powered by AI deep learning algorithms, The iRAYPLE 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 is an advanced vision-based solution for inbound and outbound logistics, achieving a decoding accuracy of ≥99.9%. By enabling precise, high-speed data capture and seamless system linkage, the iRAYPLE Code Reading Portal provides a flexible, intelligent solution for accelerating smart warehouse development.𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧From 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐖𝐒 for top-surface scanning and volume measurement to the 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 powered by deep learning for efficient parcel sorting, iRAYPLE offers solutions that tackle logistics challenges. Our High-speed 𝐒𝐢𝐱-𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐃𝐖𝐒 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 enhances sorting accuracy with 360° recognition, while the 𝐂𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐥 ensures fast, precise data capture for smooth warehouse operations. Together, these solutions help logistics companies handle high parcel volumes, reduce labor costs, and improve operational efficiency and accuracy in dynamic environments. iRAYPLE is deeply committed to empowering businesses to meet the evolving demands of the modern logistics landscape.𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐢𝐑𝐀𝐘𝐏𝐋𝐄iRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

