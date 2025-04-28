Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Texas Medical Board

TEXAS, April 28 - April 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Mary “Kelly” Green, M.D. and reappointed Devinder S. Bhatia, M.D., Luisa del Rosal, James “JD” Distefano, D.O., Tomeka Herod, Robert David Martinez, M.D., and Jason K. Tibbels, M.D. to the Texas Medical Board for terms set to expire on April 13, 2031. The Board regulates the practice of medicine in Texas.



Mary “Kelly” Green, M.D. of Marble Falls is an eye surgeon and owner of a private ophthalmology practice. Green is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Burnet Llano Lampasas County Medical Society, American Academy of Ophthalmology, and Marble Falls Education Foundation Board. Additionally, Green is an oral board examiner for the American Board of Ophthalmology, and a former volunteer with the United States Peace Corps in West Africa, where she taught physics and chemistry in French. The Governor appointed Green to the Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee in 2024. Green received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Trinity University and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas (UT) Health Science Center at San Antonio.



Devinder S. Bhatia, M.D. of Houston is a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon based in the Houston area, with over 25 years of experience in the field. He is the founder and president of Southeast Texas Cardiovascular P.a. and is board-certified by the American Board of Thoracic Surgery and is affiliated with multiple hospitals, including HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Hospital, and Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center. He has also served as chairman of several hospital surgery departments and credentialing committees. He also served on the boards of various organizations, such as The Health Museum, Hermann Park Conservancy, the Harris County Sheriff’s Foundation, and the Houston Symphony. Bhatia received a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and completed his residency in general surgery at Baylor Affiliated Hospitals and pursued fellowships in cardiothoracic and peripheral vascular surgery at Carolinas Medical Center.



Luisa del Rosal of Dallas is an entrepreneur and the owner of EverLine Coatings Fort Worth Metroplex, a contributing columnist for The Dallas Morning News, and the Colin Powell teaching fellow and special advisor for the Southern Methodist University (SMU) John Goodwin Tower Center for Public Policy and International Affairs. She is chair of the Communities in Schools Dallas and founding member of the Texas Latino-Jewish Leadership Council. Del Rosal received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science and a Master of Higher Education Policy and Leadership from SMU.



James “JD” Distefano, D.O. of College Station is a board-certified physician at Cornerstone Sports Medicine and serves as a team physician for Texas A&M University Athletics. He is a member of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, American Osteopathic Medical Association, American College of Osteopathic Emergency Physicians, American Medical Society of Sports Medicine, Texas College of Sports Medicine, a physician consultant for the University Interscholastic League, and a volunteer physician for the Special Olympics, Concussion Oversight Team, and the Disaster Medical Assistance Team. He honorably served in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserves. Distefano received a Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Technology from Northeast Louisiana University and a Doctor of Osteopathy from Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Tomeka Herod of Allen is the president of The Wilkins Group, Inc. She is a member of Young Presidents’ Organization (YPO), Regional Hispanic Contractors Association, Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers, Women in Cable and Telecommunications, and the American Association of Notaries. Additionally, she is the vice president of membership for the Northeast Dallas Chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc., a board member of the Parent Teacher Student Association, an ambassador chair for the DFW Area University of Houston Coog Moms, and an active volunteer with the Children’s Ministry at One Community Church. Herod received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Communications from Sam Houston State University, and a Master of Arts in Electronic Media from SMU, where she previously served on the alumni board.



Robert David Martinez, M.D. of Edinburg is a hospitalist physician and medical director at DHR Health. He is a member of the Texas Medical Association, Hidalgo-Starr Medical Society, Texas Alzheimer’s Association, and the Texas Workforce Solutions Board of Directors and former co-chair of the Ryan Gibson Foundation. Martinez received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and biology from the Southern Methodist University and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Medical Branch in Galveston, where he also completed his internal medicine residency.



Jason K. Tibbels, M.D. of Bridgeport is a practicing family physician, who serves as the chief medical officer at Lantern, a Dallas based company delivering specialty care across the country, and he serves as the executive medical director for Solaris Hospice. Previously, he was the chief quality officer at Teladoc Health and is a recognized expert in quality in virtual care and was the president and co-founder for the Institute of Patient Safety and Quality of Virtual Care Patient Safety Organization. He is a member of the Texas Medical Association, American Academy of Family Physicians, and the Texas Academy of Family Physicians. Tibbels received a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry from the University of North Texas and a Doctor of Medicine from UT Southwestern Medical School.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

