Long Beach Truck Accident Lawyer Belal Hamideh Wins $1 Million-Plus Settlement

Long Beach Personal Injury Lawyer Belal Hamideh Represents Truck Accident Victims

Belal Hamideh Negotiates Settlement for Minor Injured in Truck Accident

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Belal Hamideh, Long Beach truck accident lawyer , recently won a $1,300,000 settlement for a client. From the initial free case evaluation through the resolution, Mr. Hamideh supported the client, ultimately winning this settlement.The case involved a truck striking a minor. The minor ran into the street after being startled by the neighbor’s dog. As the minor ran into the street, they were hit by a truck. The minor’s injuries involved multiple broken bones.During a free case evaluation, Mr. Hamideh spoke to the minor and their family. Mr. Hamideh took the case on the spot and immediately went to work representing the client.Mr. Hamideh’s office assisted the minor and their family in obtaining maximum medical improvement for the minor’s injuries.The other side fought back. The dog owner’s home insurance company denied that they were in any way responsible for the minor’s injuries. Litigation went back and forth for some time.Mr. Hamideh never wavered. At no point did he consider accepting a lesser settlement for the case than what he believed the appropriate amount to be.Eventually, through Mr. Hamideh’s aggressive representation and negotiation, the dog owner’s home insurance company settled. Specifically, they settled Mr. Hamideh’s client’s claim for one million dollars more than the policy limit.Additionally, Mr. Hamideh obtained a policy limit settlement for the truck driver who struck the minor as well.“I am grateful to be able to represent those who were injured in an accident, to help them receive the compensation they deserve for all that they have been through. With this settlement, the healing process can continue,” said Mr. Hamideh.In addition to his work as a truck accident lawyer, Mr. Hamideh handles many cases in his capacity as a personal injury lawyer in Long Beach who represents clients throughout the state of California. He wins 99% of the time in cases involving car accidents, wrongful death claims, and more.Representing clients for more than a decade, Mr. Hamideh has accumulated many five-star reviews on Google from satisfied clients.For more information about hiring a trucking accidents lawyer, how a Long Beach personal injury attorney can help, or to make a press inquiry, contact Belal Hamideh Law, P.C.Phone: (888) BHL-WINSWebsite: https://belalhamidehlaw.com

