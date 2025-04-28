MPD Investigating Foote Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Northeast.

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, at approximately 10:12 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the 100 block of 54th Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The investigation revealed that the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of Foote Street, Northeast. DC Fire and EMS transported both victims to an area hospital for further treatment. After all lifesaving efforts failed, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 28-year-old Kevin Edwards of Northeast, D.C.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25061596

