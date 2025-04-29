Aptia Group Kicks Off Aptia Serves at Inaugural Aptia Annual Summit with Sensory Bag Activity for Autism Awareness Month

Aptia team members and colleagues participated in a service project for Autism Awareness Month, assembling sensory bags for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , a specialist in benefits enrollment and administration solutions, kicked off its new Aptia Serves program last week during its inaugural Aptia Annual Summit, held Thursday, April 24, in Nashville. As part of the Summit, brokers, industry experts, and Aptia team members participated in a hands-on service project for Autism Awareness Month, assembling sensory bags for the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism. The initiative marked the official launch of Aptia Serves, the company’s new program dedicated to creating positive community impact through service projects, charitable partnerships, and volunteer efforts.The event brought together approximately 65 participants — including benefits brokers, industry experts, and Aptia team members — representing more than 20 companies. Attendees assembled sensory bags filled with thoughtfully selected items — including stress balls, fidget spinners, pop cubes, and noise-canceling headphones — designed to provide comfort, focus, and support for children. The completed bags will be distributed by the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism at events across the country.“Our mission at Aptia is rooted in service,” said Jaclyn Hastings, Director of Marketing at Aptia. “It’s about serving our clients, their employees and families, retirees, our broker partners, and our broader community. Aptia Serves gives us the opportunity to make a meaningful difference beyond the work we do every day.”Lindsay Scott, Business Consultant at Sequoia, shared her feedback on the event:“It’s always nice to step away from business for a minute and focus on something that makes a difference. It was a fun, easy and interactive experience that allowed us to impact people’s lives in our community.”This event marks the first activation under Aptia Serves, a new initiative announced earlier this month, which will feature ongoing service projects tied to national awareness months and community needs throughout the year. Aptia Serves aims to foster a culture of giving back while strengthening connections across its network of employees, retirees, clients, and partners.About AptiaAptia is a trusted provider of employee benefits and pensions administration services, with offices in the U.K. and U.S., supported by shared services in India and Portugal. It manages programs covering over 6 million people and serving more than 1,100 clients. Aptia delivers efficient and reliable solutions that ensure the smooth management of pension plans and employee benefits programs. Our dedicated team of experts combines in-depth knowledge with leading technology to simplify the administration process.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn

