Music Publishers & Executives Featured at 2025 HIMA Main Event

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollywood Independent Music Awards (HIMA) proudly announces the addition of two prestigious honors to its 2025 program: Music Publisher and Outstanding Music Executive. These new categories will debut at the HIMA’s main event on July 30, 2025, at the iconic Avalon Theater in Hollywood, California.A pre-selected honoree for the Outstanding Music Executive award will be drawn from prominent Performance Rights Organizations (PROs) , while Independent Music Publisher honors will be based on submissions to the category. The distinction of a large, prominent music publisher and “boutique” publisher will be determined by company’s size, roster, catalogue, and distribution resources. Independent music publishers do not have to be based in the United States and cannot be affiliated with a major record label. These additions underscore HIMA’s mission to recognize not only the artistry of independent music creators but also the essential business professionals who support and champion their work.“The purpose of HIMA is to shine a bright light on extraordinary independent artists and their music—and to have a good time doing it,” said Brent Harvey, HIMA Founder and Executive Producer. “It’s equally important that artists understand the critical roles publishers and PROs play in their careers. Think of the publisher as your ‘agent’ managing the rights to your music, and the PRO as the ‘collection agency’ that ensures you get paid.”HIMA is more than an awards show—it serves as an educational and networking hub for independent artists navigating the music business. Attendees have opportunities to connect with key industry players, including music publishers, producers, music supervisors, record labels, distributors, and potential creative collaborators.The HIMA honors independent artists, composers, songwriters, indie record labels, technical recording professionals, and publishers around the globe for their creative contributions and support of independent music by artists not affiliated with a major record label. The awards span a diverse range of mainstream and sub-genres, along with unique behind-the-scenes categories highlighting sound mixers, engineers, indie producers, and more.For more information, award submissions, and event details, please visit: www.himamusicawards.com

