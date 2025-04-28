Party Cannot Waive Any Future Damages for Intentional Torts

The California Supreme Court held yesterday that Civil Code §1668—which nullifies contractual clauses which act to “exempt” a party from liability for willful acts of misconduct that causes harm—extends to provisions that limit liability for intentional torts.

