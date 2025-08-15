Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,069 in the last 365 days.

Supreme Court greenlights LWOP sentence commutation, three other clemencies

The three commutations won’t require any prisoner releases, at least not right away. Rather, the Governor said he is “contemplating” those clemency grants will lead to “eligib[ility] for an earlier parole suitability hearing” or, in Fitts’s case, eligibility simply for a parole suitability hearing that would not otherwise be available at all. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Supreme Court greenlights LWOP sentence commutation, three other clemencies

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more