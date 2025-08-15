Submit Release
Another arbitration opinion filing tomorrow

The Supreme Court will file its opinion in Holland v. Silverscreen Healthcare on August 14. Holland involves this question: In a lawsuit against a skilled nursing facility arising from the facility’s alleged failure to protect a decedent from falls and infection, can the facility rely on an arbitration agreement signed only by the decedent to compel the decedent’s heirs to arbitrate a wrongful death claim? 

