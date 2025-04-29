Anawalt Lumber Invites the LA Community to the Spring Garden Festival

Anawalt Lumber hosts gardening events throughout the year. Everyone is invited! Lectures will range from soil preparation for spring planting to orchid care. Come hungry! Delicious tacos are only $1, and popcorn is free.

This event celebrates spring gardening in LA with expert lectures and a festival atmosphere.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anawalt Lumber is pleased to announce The Spring Garden Festival, which will take place at Anawalt's downtown location on Saturday, May 3rd. The event features lectures by local gardening experts and is open to the public.Guests will learn best practices for gardening in metropolitan Los Angeles and hear from industry experts on topics ranging from soil preparation to orchid care . Free popcorn and $1 tacos will be served until 2 PM to promote a fun family atmosphere.EVENT DETAILS- What: Spring Garden Festival- Where: Anawalt Lumber, 11060 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA- When: May 3rd, 10 AM - 3 PM- Cost: Free and open to the publicGUEST SPEAKERS & LECTURE SCHEDULE11 AM: Randy & Norma Richie / Malibu CompostTopic: Soil Remediation After the LA Fires12 PM: Mark & Luna Ervin / GreenGroTopic: Spring Soil Preparation the Regenerative Way1 PM: Mitch Grossman / Earthly OrchidsTopic: Growing and Reblooming Orchids2 PM: Steve List / Urban GardeningTopic: Innovative Urban Gardening PracticesNote: Lecture times are approximate and may vary slightly.JOIN USBring your friends, family, and neighbors to Anawalt Lumber for a day of inspiration and community connection. Please arrive early to secure your seat at the lectures and grab a taco before they sell out.For more information, visit Anawalt News ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBERAnawalt Lumber is Southern California's oldest family-owned home improvement and gardening retailer. Known for quality products and personal customer service, Anawalt is dedicated to helping the local community grow and thrive through gardening, home improvement, or specialty events like the Spring Garden Festival.

