Anawalt Lumber Invites the LA Community to the Spring Garden Festival
This event celebrates spring gardening in LA with expert lectures and a festival atmosphere.LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anawalt Lumber is pleased to announce The Spring Garden Festival, which will take place at Anawalt's downtown location on Saturday, May 3rd. The event features lectures by local gardening experts and is open to the public.
Guests will learn best practices for gardening in metropolitan Los Angeles and hear from industry experts on topics ranging from soil preparation to orchid care. Free popcorn and $1 tacos will be served until 2 PM to promote a fun family atmosphere.
EVENT DETAILS
- What: Spring Garden Festival
- Where: Anawalt Lumber, 11060 Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA
- When: May 3rd, 10 AM - 3 PM
- Cost: Free and open to the public
GUEST SPEAKERS & LECTURE SCHEDULE
11 AM: Randy & Norma Richie / Malibu Compost
Topic: Soil Remediation After the LA Fires
12 PM: Mark & Luna Ervin / GreenGro
Topic: Spring Soil Preparation the Regenerative Way
1 PM: Mitch Grossman / Earthly Orchids
Topic: Growing and Reblooming Orchids
2 PM: Steve List / Urban Gardening
Topic: Innovative Urban Gardening Practices
Note: Lecture times are approximate and may vary slightly.
JOIN US
Bring your friends, family, and neighbors to Anawalt Lumber for a day of inspiration and community connection. Please arrive early to secure your seat at the lectures and grab a taco before they sell out.
For more information, visit Anawalt News.
ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBER
Anawalt Lumber is Southern California's oldest family-owned home improvement and gardening retailer. Known for quality products and personal customer service, Anawalt is dedicated to helping the local community grow and thrive through gardening, home improvement, or specialty events like the Spring Garden Festival.
