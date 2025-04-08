Southern California Gardeners Celebrate at Anawalt's TomatoMania

Anawalt customers browse the TomatoMania! event. TomatoMania! shoppers chose from 75 tomato varieties. A tomato lover pauses to catch his breath at TomatoMania! 2025.

The world's largest tomato festival brings excitement and opportunity to the Anawalt gardening community

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, Anawalt Lumber Hollywood was ground zero for TomatoMania!, the "tomato freaks' Woodstock" as hailed by The New York Times. The event brought together a community of plant lovers for two full days of fun, education, and, of course, tomatoes The two-day celebration was a resounding success, with hundreds of tomato enthusiasts in attendance, 75 tomato varieties on offer, and an impressive 1,819 tomato plants sold. From heirlooms to specialty varieties, attendees chose from a diverse and unusual selection of seedlings while gaining expert guidance from plant professionals.WHY TOMATOMANIA!?Founded in the 1990s at Hortus Nursery in Pasadena, TomatoMania! has grown into the largest tomato seedling sale in the world, sponsoring numerous events across Southern California.Part festival, part plant sale, it offers gardening enthusiasts a chance to connect, share tips, and indulge their passion for the beloved Solanum lycopersicum.HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE HOLLYWOOD EVENT- 75 varieties of tomatoes were featured, ranging from sweet cherry tomatoes to bold heirlooms.- Plant experts offered personalized tips for growing healthy tomato plants at home.- Attendees bonded over a shared love for gardening and the succulent red orb.- TomatoMania! is about more than buying plants. It's an occasion to create memories, learn new skills, and share a love for fresh, flavorful produce.A GROWING TRADITIONTomatoes are a centerpiece of summer gardening for their abundant harvests, culinary versatility, and countless varieties. TomatoMania! offers beginners and seasoned growers everything they need for a successful growing season.For more information about Anawalt Lumber or updates on TomatoMania!, please visit https://news.anawaltlumber.com/ ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBERAnawalt Lumber is Southern California's oldest family-owned home improvement and gardening retailer . Known for quality products and personal customer service, Anawalt is dedicated to helping the local community grow and thrive — whether through gardening, home improvement, or specialty events like TomatoMania!

