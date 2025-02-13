Anawalt Lumber Reopens Its Pacific Palisades Store

Yes! The Anawalt Pacific Palisades store has reopened for business. Proud Anawalt team member pose in front of the reopened Palisades store. A customer browses the reopened Anawalt Pacific Palisades store.

Temporarily closed due to the devastating Palisades Fire, Anawalt is back in business to help the community rebuild.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anawalt Lumber is pleased to announce the grand reopening of its Pacific Palisades location , which had temporarily closed following the devastating Palisades wildfire in January.The wildfire left much of the Pacific Palisades community in ruins, destroying homes and businesses across the region. Despite extensive damage to the area, Anawalt Lumber's structure remained mostly intact, allowing the team to focus on cleanup, reconstruction, and restocking lost inventory.Now, after weeks of hard work and dedication, Anawalt Lumber is proud to reopen its doors and play a key role in rebuilding efforts, supporting the restoration of Pacific Palisades' homes and businesses.TEMPORARY HOURSMonday-Friday: 7 AM–3 PMSaturday: 8 AM–3 PMAnawalt Lumber has been a trusted name in home improvement and building supplies for decades, offering a wide range of high-quality products and services to meet the needs of professionals and homeowners alike. With its reopened store, customers can expect:- A complete inventory of building materials- Expert advice and service from experienced staff members- Support for small and large-scale renovation and rebuilding projectsThe reopening of the Pacific Palisades store symbolizes hope and resilience as the community comes together to recover from the wreckage.ABOUT ANAWALT LUMBERAnawalt Lumber is a family-owned business that served Southern California since 1923. Known for its exceptional customer service and high-quality products, Anawalt Lumber provides building supplies, tools, and materials for professionals and homeowners and keeps a fully stocked nursery of indoor and landscaping plants

