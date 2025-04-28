Governor Kotek Celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

On Saturday, Governor Tina Kotek and First Lady Aimee Kotek Wilson celebrated Independent Bookstore Day by visiting Sunrise Books, Powell’s Books, and Third Eye Books and Gifts in Portland.

“I’ve never been to a bookstore I didn’t love,” Governor Kotek said. “They are more than just a place to buy books – they are places where worlds are explored, communities come together, and children and adults alike discover the joy of reading. Our independent bookstores are a vital part of Oregon’s culture and economy, and they are worth fighting for.”

The Governor and First Lady started the day at Sunrise Books, a Black woman owned shop which focuses on children’s books and hosts community events. They toured the shop with owner Edith Johnson, who started Sunrise Books as a wall in a smoothie shop before opening her own store.

Next, they visited Powell’s Books, a hallmark of Portland culture and the largest independently owned bookstore in the world. The Governor and First Lady stopped at the Guilder Cafe, a locally owned coffee shop inside the store, before browsing and chatting with Powell’s owner, Emily Powell. Powell’s featured the Governor and First Lady’s recommendations for shoppers. The Governor recommended “The Left Hand of Darkness,” by Ursula K. Le Guin. The First Lady chose “Being Mortal,” by Atul Gawande.

The tour ended with Third Eye Books and Gifts, a Black husband and wife owned business which focuses on African-centered books and gifts. The owners often partner with community-based organizations to host events, cultivate discussion, and inspire cultural pride. The Governor and First Lady met with owners Charles Hannah and Michelle Lewis.

At each stop, the Governor spoke with the bookstore owners about their experiences running their businesses.

