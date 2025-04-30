May is Mental Health Awareness Month: Coping Before, During, and After Disasters

SALEM, OR—Disasters don’t just impact physical safety; they take a significant toll on mental health. As communities across Oregon observe Mental Health Awareness Month this May, the Oregon Office of Emergency Management is encouraging individuals, responders, and communities to prioritize emotional well-being before, during, and after emergencies.

The Hidden Toll of Disasters

Hurricanes, wildfires, pandemics, and other crises disrupt lives in unexpected ways. Survivors may experience anxiety, depression, grief, and even post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Vulnerable populations, including children and older adults, often struggle the most. Meanwhile, first responders face cumulative stress, increasing the risk of burnout and secondary trauma.

Overcoming Barriers to Mental Health Support

Seeking help in times of crisis is not always easy. Common obstacles include:

Limited awareness of available mental health resources

of available mental health resources Stigma surrounding mental health conversations

surrounding mental health conversations Overburdened healthcare systems struggling to meet increased demand

struggling to meet increased demand Access issues in rural or underserved areas

For those displaced by disasters, housing instability and financial stress can compound emotional distress. Recognizing and addressing these challenges is key to improving mental health outcomes.

Building Resilience Through Preparedness

While disasters cannot always be prevented, individuals can take proactive steps to mitigate their mental health impact:

Emergency Preparedness: Creating a disaster plan and keeping emergency supplies ready can alleviate anxiety. Learn more about how to be prepared on the Be2Weeks Ready webpage.

Creating a disaster plan and keeping emergency supplies ready can alleviate anxiety. Learn more about how to be prepared on the Be2Weeks Ready webpage. Strengthening social bonds: Community support systems play a crucial role in recovery.

Community support systems play a crucial role in recovery. Equipping responders: Training first responders in mental health care enhances their ability to support themselves and others.

Accessing Mental Health Resources

The Disaster Distress Helpline (1-800-985-5990), 988 Lifeline, local emergency management agencies, and organizations like the Red Cross provide crisis counseling and mental health assistance during and after emergencies. Telehealth services are increasingly bridging gaps for those in remote areas. For instance, the AgriStress Hotline serves those in the farming, ranching, fisheries and forestry communities. Call 833-897-2474 or visit their website.

In addition, Oregon’s 211 Info webpage and hotline includes information on both physical safety and mental health resources to ensure residents can access the support they need. You can find more resources and support lines on the Oregon Health Authority’s Crisis Lines webpage.

Breaking the Stigma

Mental health conversations need to be normalized, especially during disasters. Seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Community storytelling and shared experiences of resilience can empower others to seek assistance and prioritize their emotional well-being. By embracing and sharing your experiences, you empower others to do the same.

As part of National Mental Health Awareness Month, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is encouraging people to share their stories. You can use their list of questions to begin the discussion, and (if you want) you can share your mental health story with NAMI by sending in a video, a message, a quote, or using #MyMentalHealth on social media or submitting your story on the NAMI website.

NAMI Sample questions to start sharing your story:

What do you wish people knew about mental health?

What misconceptions about mental health do you encounter in your work?

What have you learned on your mental health journey?

How does your mental health impact how you show up within your community?

What do you share with your friends or family in moments when they need support?

How do you help reduce stigma surrounding mental health?

In one word, how would you describe your mental health journey?

What inspires you to support mental health in your life, work, or community?

What motivates you to be an ally in the mental health movement?

Hope in Recovery

While disasters present significant challenges, recovery is possible. Investing in mental health resources, reducing stigma, and fostering connected communities can lead to stronger, healthier futures.

For anyone struggling after a disaster, help is available. Whether through a friend, hotline, or professional counselor, reaching out is the first step toward healing.

Additional Resources