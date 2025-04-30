Treasury Recognizes Leaders In Financial Empowerment For Fourth Year

State Treasurer Elizabeth Steiner today announced the 2025 Oregon Financial Empowerment Award recipients, recognizing outstanding efforts to boost financial literacy across the state. This annual recognition, now in its fourth year, coincides with Financial Literacy Month.

Treasurer Steiner emphasized the vital link between financial know-how and overall wellbeing, stating, "For the past four years, we have proudly recognized the individuals and organizations dedicated to strengthening our communities through financial education. Because of the continued passion and expertise of our Financial Empowerment Award honorees, we can see firsthand how investing in financial knowledge pays dividends for all Oregonians."

The 2025 awardees are:

Financial Empowerment Educator of the Year: Bekki Tucker, Caldera High School (Bend). Tucker is lauded for her work in developing personal finance curricula for the Bend-La Pine School District and for contributing to statewide guidelines for the new personal finance graduation requirement. She will receive $1,500, and Caldera High School will receive $500. Additionally, $500 in Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships will be awarded to students selected by the school. Tucker highlighted the universal importance of financial education, noting,

"Financial education will change your trajectory in life. This is important for all kids and not just for kids who may be struggling. Everyone needs to understand how financial decisions impact them now and for the rest of their lives.”

Financial Empowerment Community Champion: UPLIFT Leadership (Portland). This nonprofit empowers teens with career exploration, employment skills, and budgeting knowledge, helping them assess job market realities and manage future finances. UPLIFT Leadership will receive $2,000 and has designated the Oregon TRIO Association to receive an additional $500 as part of the award's "Pay It Forward" initiative. Kyle Kavas, founder and president, stated,

"Financial literacy is critical for career readiness and college access. We must support Oregon youth so they can successfully enter the workforce, support economic development, and achieve financial prosperity."

Nominations came from across the state and the winners were selected by a subcommittee of the Financial Empowerment Advisory Team, a public-private partnership that helps to amplify financial literacy and financial inclusion efforts statewide.

This recognition comes at a crucial time as Oregon prepares to implement a new personal finance course requirement for high school graduation, starting with the class of 2027 (or 2028 with a one-year delay). Treasurer Steiner, a former state legislator, championed this initiative.

Principal Chris Boyd of Caldera High School underscored the importance of financial literacy, sharing that a student survey revealed a strong desire for more real-world financial knowledge. "We want to protect them because when they don’t know how to navigate the personal finance world, we can anticipate that the finance world might take advantage of them."

Recent data from Oregon State Treasury’s Oregon Financial Wellness Scorecard indicates a concerning downward trend in financial confidence and literacy across the state, highlighting the critical role of the awardees' work. Supportive findings from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control have recognized economic stability as a key social determinant of health, shining a light on the impact that financial security can have on general health and well-being.

Nominations for the 2026 Financial Empowerment Awards will open in November.

As Oregon’s chief financial officer, Treasurer Steiner oversees various programs within the Oregon State Treasury dedicated to safeguarding the state's and its residents' financial wellbeing, including the Oregon Unclaimed Property Program and state-administered savings programs: OregonSaves, the Oregon College Savings Plan, and the Oregon ABLE Savings Plan.